Justices Say Discipline Of Cheerleader Violated Free Speech

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment rights of a cheerleader by disciplining her for an expletive-laden complaint on social media after she was not selected for the varsity team, but the majority fell short of holding that schools lack authority to regulate all off-campus speech. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a Pennsylvania school district violated a cheerleader's First Amendment rights when it disciplined her over comments she made on social media. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The court said the Mahanoy Area School District went too far in kicking a...

