Texas Atty, Ex-Lawmaker Gets 6 Months For Tax Fraud

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney and former member of the Idaho Legislature has been sentenced to six months in prison for attempting to hide a client's income from the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. John O. Green and his client, an inventor named Thomas Selgas, were sentenced in Texas federal court Tuesday for their attempts to hide Selgas' income from the IRS, the DOJ said in an announcement. Selgas was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Selgas was ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution, while Green must pay almost $680,000, the government said. They both...

