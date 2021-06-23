Amazon Judge Hears Competing Truths In OT Bench Trial

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon manager accusing the company of shorting him overtime pay wrapped up his testimony in a California bench trial Wednesday by explaining that he sued "to speak truth to power," while his own onetime supervisor took the stand to say the plaintiff "is not a truthful person." The dueling takes on what motivated former Amazon.com LLC warehouse shift manager Michael Anthony Ortiz to sue his former employer framed the second day of a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White over Ortiz's claims that Amazon misclassified him as a manager and shorted him overtime pay and work...

