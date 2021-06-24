Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldman Sachs Unit Sued For $54M Over Ruby Tuesday Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A developer's suit claiming $54 million in damages against a Goldman Sachs investment unit because of a failed lease deal with Ruby Tuesday Inc. has been removed to Tennessee federal court as the parties fight over a historic lodge on the Maryville College campus.

BNA Associates LLC's suit filed in state court May 4 and removed Tuesday to federal court by Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group LP claims that the developer made a legitimate deal with Ruby Tuesday — which recently emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings — to pay the restaurant company $5.25 million for the 27 years remaining on...

