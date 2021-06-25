Mylan Nabs Partial Win On EpiPen Claims, Still Faces Trial

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Mylan will not face racketeering claims or claims over its rebates for the EpiPen in a scheduled September trial in Kansas federal court, but a jury will still hear allegations from consumers that the company delayed the launch of a generic version of the emergency allergy treatment. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree issued an order on Wednesday that partially granted Mylan's motion for summary judgment on the claims from a class of consumers who allege they overpaid for the devices as the result of a scheme involving Mylan, Pfizer and others. The ruling cut claims against Mylan under the Racketeer...

