Tribe Kept Immunity In Clean Water Act Suit, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that the Clean Water Act didn't take away the sovereign immunity of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, ordering the dismissal of an environmental group's suit alleging a hydroelectric project co-owned by the tribe and located partly on its lands violated the law. Deschutes River Alliance was seeking to overturn a lower court ruling awarding summary judgment to Portland General Electric and the Confederated Tribes — which comprise a single, federally recognized tribal entity — in the group's suit over the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project, claiming the lower court erred in...

