Managing Risks Of Algorithmic Bias In Corporate Decisions

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Corporate decisions are increasingly being augmented by machine learning systems, with applications including job applicant screening, price setting and fraud detection. As these decisions become more automated, the potential for systematic bias is an ever-increasing risk that must be managed. While there are legitimate reasons to champion machine learning and big data as offering a way to reduce human biases, unintended biases can still appear and lead to embarrassing or costly mistakes. Two recent examples stand out. In February, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Bronx Defenders filed a federal class action against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York...

