Wells Fargo Asks Full 9th Circ. To End Oakland Loan Bias Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo on Wednesday urged the full Ninth Circuit to end Oakland's Fair Housing Act lawsuit alleging the bank targeted minority residents with predatory home loans that hurt property tax revenue, arguing that the city can't show it was harmed because "more foreclosures mean more money for the city, not less." Wells Fargo told the Ninth Circuit during an en banc rehearing that Oakland can't proceed with its 2015 lawsuit — alleging the bank engaged in discriminatory practices by offering more predatory mortgage loans to Black and Hispanic borrowers than to white borrowers leading to foreclosures — because foreclosures actually increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS