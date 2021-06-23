Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago's $1.16B Parking Deal Faces Antitrust Lawsuit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Three Chicagoans are suing an investment entity led by Morgan Stanley & Co. over a controversial $1.16 billion deal it reached with the city to get control of Chicago's pay-to-park system, alleging that an amended 75-year-long contract signed in 2013 unlawfully gave the company monopoly power over the parking meter system.

The plaintiffs, who pay parking fees to Chicago Parking Meters LLC — a venture that also includes Alliance Capital Partners and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority — claimed on Wednesday in a proposed antitrust class action that the deal did not consider the ongoing technological advances nor changing consumer needs and...

