Feds Nab Win In Immigration Attys' Suit Over Surveillance

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday sided with the U.S. government in a suit brought by two immigration attorneys and a filmmaker over a purportedly covert surveillance program, ruling that they haven't shown that they've suffered an injury stemming from the program. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said in his order that attorneys Nora Phillips and Erika Pinheiro of Al Otro Lado, an organization that provides legal services in the United States and Mexico, and documentary filmmaker Nathaniel Dennison lack standing to seek the expungement of information on them that was allegedly unlawfully collected under the program. "None of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS