Skanska Wants Coverage For Subcontractor Damage

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Construction and development company Skanska USA has asked a Texas federal court to hold a subcontractor's insurers liable for water damage to a San Antonio retirement home project. According to the suit filed Tuesday, Skanska has yet to receive insurance coverage under a subcontracting agreement with JLG Structures after a building project for San Antonio-based retirement community Blue Skies of Texas was compromised when JLG's work allegedly caused water damage and cracked walls in three buildings, leading to the underlying claim from Blue Skies. Skanska alleges that under the subcontracting agreement, it was included as an additional insured party under four...

