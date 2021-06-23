Wis. Opioid Settlement Measure Clears State Legislature

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Wisconsin Legislature has passed legislation giving its finance committee the power to greenlight a settlement in the sprawling multidistrict litigation against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid litigation, although the Badger State's attorney general on Wednesday called the legislation unconstitutional. Assembly Bill 374 would require Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to cooperate with local governments involved in the MDL in entering into a joint settlement with entities and individuals engaged in the manufacture, marketing, promotion and distribution of opioids as long as the Joint Committee on Finance approves of the deal. The settlement agreement must set aside 30% of the proceeds...

