9th Circ. Leaves Yahoo Atty Fee Award Alone In Coverage Spat

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday left Yahoo Inc.'s jury award of more than $600,000 in attorney fees untouched after an AIG subsidiary accused the tech giant of not presenting the correct recoverable amount, with the panel finding that Yahoo shared adequate billing records. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled that it would not "disturb" the jury award Yahoo received after hearing out National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa.'s challenge to the attorney fees. The insurer had argued that Yahoo lumped all legal fees together, including those that are not recoverable. "Yahoo presented detailed billing records and made its associate general...

