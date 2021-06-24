Intel Fights To Keep No-Liability Patent Win Over VLSI

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Intel told a Texas federal judge Wednesday its win over VLSI in a closely watched chip-patent trial should remain intact, saying VLSI didn't object at trial to the many alleged problems it's brought up afterward. Intel filed papers opposing VLSI's bids for a new trial and for judgment as a matter of law following the second of multiple trials between the two over patents for processing-chip technologies. In the April proceeding, VLSI asked a jury to award some $3 billion for two patents for chips with voltage controllers on board, but the jury said VLSI was owed nothing. VLSI has since...

