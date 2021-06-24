Biden Admin.'s Race-Based Farm Debt Relief Program Halted

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said a Biden administration program providing farm loan debt relief to certain racial minority groups seems to improperly rely "on present discrimination to remedy past discrimination" in the government's farm loan program. The Biden administration can't justify a race-based debt relief program called Section 1005 by pointing to modern discrimination against Black and other minority farmers, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard wrote Wednesday. She halted the program, issuing a preliminary injunction and finding program challengers are likely to succeed on the merits. "If the compelling interest sought to be remedied by the legislature through Section 1005 is...

