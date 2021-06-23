Exxon Must Face Mass. AG's Climate Change Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. will have to face a suit brought by Massachusetts' attorney general after a state judge on Wednesday rejected the energy giant's bid to toss claims that it deceived consumers and investors alike about the risks to its business posed by climate change. Suffolk Superior Court Justice Karen Green found that Attorney General Maura Healey had shown enough of a link between Exxon and the Bay State to bring suit in her court. She also said Healey's claims that Exxon lied to consumers by marketing its products as environmentally friendly could proceed, as could claims that the company misled investors by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS