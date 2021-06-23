UTA's $150M COVID-19 Insurance Suit Nears Cancellation

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Wednesday he's leaning toward tossing United Talent Agency's lawsuit alleging two Chubb Group subsidiaries wrongfully rejected claims for over $150 million in COVID-19-related losses, saying he's having a hard time seeing past the policy's requirement for a "direct physical loss or damage" to UTA's property. Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui gave his oral tentative ruling at the start of a remote hearing on a demurrer motion from New Jersey-based Vigilant Insurance Co. and Federal Insurance Co. The insurance companies urged the judge to sustain the demurrer without leave to amend, which Judge Lui said he was likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS