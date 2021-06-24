9th Circ. Won't Block Upwork From Using Term 'Freelancer'

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit is refusing to stop a freelancing platform called Upwork from using the term "freelancer" on its smartphone app, ruling the company likely made fair use of trademarks owned by rival Freelancer.com. In a decision Tuesday, a three-judge panel upheld a lower court's decision to deny a preliminary injunction against Upwork. The earlier ruling said the company was likely to beat the infringement claims since it hadn't actually used the term as trademark. "Upwork uses the descriptive term 'freelancer' in good faith to describe its users and to distinguish its mobile application for its freelance users (Upwork for Freelancers)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS