Fla. Judge To Examine If Royal Caribbean Docs Are Privileged

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge has ordered Royal Caribbean to provide her copies of exchanges with its alleged legal counsel COMAR SA — accused of being an arm of the Cuban government — to determine whether disputed documents were created under attorney-client privilege. Havana Docks Corp. sued Royal Caribbean Cruises in one of four legal challenges against cruise lines to recover money for using a dock it formerly owned until Fidel Castro's government seized it. The corporation cited violations of the Helms-Burton Act, also known as the Libertad Act and the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act, which prohibits supporting businesses on confiscated...

