Greenberg Traurig Adds Trials Co-Chief From Mayer Brown

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig PA has brought on former federal prosecutor William Michael Jr. to co-chair the firm's trial practice in Miami and Minneapolis, swiping the white collar defense pro from his most recent leadership role at Mayer Brown LLP. Michael told Law360 Thursday he's excited to join the firm's vice-chair Lori Cohen, who previously led the trials group solo, in growing the practice. He wants Greenberg Traurig to become a go-to adviser in cases headed for juries, as well as during government and internal investigations. "I've got an opportunity to collaborate with [Cohen] and a number of other outstanding trial lawyers here...

