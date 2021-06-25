NJ Storm Ruling Provides Needed Clarity For Property Owners

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- As temperatures heat up, a June 10 decision by the New Jersey Supreme Court paints a clearer picture of the forecast for the ongoing-storm rule and liability of commercial landowners. In Pareja v. Princeton International Properties & Lowe's Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance LLC, the Supreme Court of New Jersey formally adopted the ongoing-storm rule, holding that commercial landowners do not have a duty to remove the accumulation of snow and ice until the conclusion of a storm. Unusual circumstances, however, may give rise to a duty before a storm ends. Specifically, a duty is imposed if an owner's conduct increases the...

