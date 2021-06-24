J&J's Appeal Of $29M Talc Verdict Meets Skeptical Judges

Law360, San Francisco (June 24, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $29 million award to a woman who said asbestos in its talcum powder-based products caused her cancer landed before a skeptical California appellate panel Thursday, with the judges questioning allegations that the trial judge caused a miscarriage of justice by allowing purportedly unreliable expert testimony. The state appellate judges hammered counsel for the pharmaceutical giant with questions during oral arguments Thursday about its assertion that the jury's verdict in favor of Teresa E. Leavitt and her husband should be overturned because the trial judge abused his discretion, pressing J&J to show them where the prejudice...

