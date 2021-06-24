Clint Eastwood Denied Default Win In CBD Endorsement Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday denied Clint Eastwood's bid for default judgment against a Lithuanian company accused of publishing a fabricated interview with the acclaimed actor and director to promote and sell CBD products, saying Eastwood hasn't shown that the company profited from the fake article. Eastwood and Garrapata LLC — the company that owns the rights to his likeness — are seeking $30 million in damages against Mediatonas UAB, a company they said owns the websites where the allegedly fraudulent article claims that the actor was "stepping away from the spotlight to put more time into his wellness business."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS