Redbubble Hit With $520K Verdict For Contributory TM Theft

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble owes teen fashion retailer Brandy Melville $520,000 for contributory counterfeiting of two of its trademarks, a California federal jury found Wednesday in a finding that holds Redbubble liable for printing and distributing works listed by its users. Brandy Melville says Redbubble sold and printed products containing its trademarks that were listed by Redbubble users. The jury found Redbubble Inc. liable for $300,000 for its willful contributory counterfeiting of Brandy Melville's heart trademark and liable for $200,000 for its willful contributory counterfeiting of a Los Angeles lightning mark, plus another $20,000 for the profits from Redbubble's contributory infringement of...

