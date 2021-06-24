Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Redbubble Hit With $520K Verdict For Contributory TM Theft

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble owes teen fashion retailer Brandy Melville $520,000 for contributory counterfeiting of two of its trademarks, a California federal jury found Wednesday in a finding that holds Redbubble liable for printing and distributing works listed by its users.

Brandy Melville says Redbubble sold and printed products containing its trademarks that were listed by Redbubble users. The jury found Redbubble Inc. liable for $300,000 for its willful contributory counterfeiting of Brandy Melville's heart trademark and liable for $200,000 for its willful contributory counterfeiting of a Los Angeles lightning mark, plus another $20,000 for the profits from Redbubble's contributory infringement of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!