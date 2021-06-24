Engineering Co. Says It Won $28M From Electric Carmaker

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Swiss engineering company that's worked with automakers like BMW and GM has won some $28 million in arbitration against electric vehicle startup Byton, after a payment dispute arose from their combined efforts to build an all-electric luxury SUV called the M-Byte. In a petition to enforce the award against the carmaker's North American arm filed Wednesday in California federal court, automotive engineering services provider Edag Engineering GmbH said that the M-Byte project had proven to be "too ambitious" and that the carmaker had accumulated millions of dollars worth of unpaid invoices on their contract by 2019. Edag and Byton North...

