GAO Won't Rethink Ending VA Lease Award Protest

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office refused to rethink its dismissal of a protest to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs lease award, saying the department's decision to reevaluate the proposals rendered the protest academic. The GAO backed the VA's corrective action on Wednesday and again rejected Ten21 Capital LLC's claims that the reevaluation wouldn't resolve its concerns about a contract for clinic space in Missouri. It would serve "no purpose" to continue hearing claims against an award decision that the VA had pulled back for review, the GAO explained. "Essentially, the decision would be gratuitous," the GAO said. Ten21's protest concerned...

