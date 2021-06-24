HP Spinoff Waived Right To Redo $173M Verdict, Court Told

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spinoff shouldn't be able to wipe out a $172.6 million jury verdict or seek out a new trial, a patent holder told a Texas federal court Thursday, arguing the spinoff waived its arguments by not raising them before the jury trial. Wapp Tech LP urged an Eastern District of Texas court to deny HPE spinoff Seattle SpinCo Inc.'s motions for either judgment as a matter of law or for a new trial, throwing cold water on the spinoff's argument that evidence didn't back up the jury's March verdict. After a five-day trial and less than three hours...

