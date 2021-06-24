Sirius Beats 'Stuttering John' Comedian's Radio Replay Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that Sirius XM Radio Inc. can ditch a lawsuit brought by a comedian featured on "The Howard Stern Show" who alleges the satellite broadcaster is replaying clips from the show without the performer's permission, saying the claims are trumped by federal copyright law. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty granted Sirius' motion to dismiss the suit brought by "Stuttering John" Melendez, finding that Sirius' use of the comedian's voice and comedy in clips from Stern's show more than a decade ago is for the purpose of promoting the show itself, not to exploit Melendez's...

