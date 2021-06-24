Uber Pays $3.4M For Seattle Gig Worker Leave Mishaps

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Uber has agreed to dole out roughly $3.45 million to settle allegations the ride-hailing company violated a Seattle law passed last year that temporarily provides gig workers paid sick and other time off during the pandemic, Seattle's Office of Labor Standards said Thursday. The settlement agreement extends roughly $1.3 million in relief to resolve claims related to back wages, interest, liquidated damages and other penalties for affected workers, the office said. It also allocates around $2.2 million to compensate roughly 15,000 workers for unused paid sick and so-called safe time, the office said, and the city of Seattle will receive approximately $11,000....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS