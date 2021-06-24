1st Circ. Won't Nix Its Ruling On ICE Courthouse Arrests

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit stood by its decision to wipe a lower court ruling that had blocked federal immigration authorities from making arrests in and around Massachusetts courthouses, ruling Thursday that the Biden administration's decision to curb many such arrests does not render the case moot. In a two-page order, the panel sided with the federal government, noting that when President Joe Biden's Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided to withdraw the 2018 directive that encouraged such arrests, the action did not align precisely with the aims of the plaintiffs — two Boston area district attorneys, the state's public defenders and an immigrant...

