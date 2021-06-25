Rihanna's Lingerie Line Hit With TM Suit Over 'Adore Us'

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Rihanna's Savage X Fenty has been using the phrase "Adore Us" to advertise its lingerie products, but the online advertising catchphrase infringes Adore Me Inc.'s marks and falsely suggests the two brands are affiliated, the rival lingerie company said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. Adore Me's trademark registration for its name includes a huge range of clothing, bags and accessories, the suit states, and the brand is widely recognized by consumers as one of high-quality wares. But Savage X Fenty has recently begun using "Adore Us," a mark that is confusingly similar to the "Adore Me" mark,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS