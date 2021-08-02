Massachusetts Powerhouse: WilmerHale

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale LLP scored victories in landmark litigation involving immigration, incarceration during the COVID-19 pandemic and charitable contributions, guided multiple billion-dollar deals and responded to the cry for racial justice in 2020. The firm's successes in and out of court landed it on the list of Massachusetts Powerhouses for 2021. In addition to standing out in many of the practice areas for which the century-old Boston-based firm has become known, WilmerHale's year was highlighted by the launch of its Racial Justice Reform Initiative in summer 2020, following the murder of George Floyd. "George Floyd's death and the outcry that followed really made...

