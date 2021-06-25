5th Circ. Nixes Mentally Ill Pakistani Man's Asylum Bid

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday refused to reinstate the asylum status of a schizophrenic Pakistani man who called his brother and threatened to kill up to 50 people in Amarillo, Texas, rejecting his counsel's arguments that his threat wasn't serious because he's mentally ill. In a revised 11-page published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the Board of Immigration Appeals got it right in affirming an immigration judge's decision ending Hassan Raza Mirza's asylum status after he called his brother and threatened to commit a suicide terrorist attack in Texas. The panel concluded that Mirza's threat wasn't speculative and noted...

