Amazon, Google To Get Greater UK Scrutiny For Fake Reviews

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 8:37 PM BST) -- British competition enforcers said Friday they will intensify a more than yearlong probe into whether Amazon and Google unlawfully allowed online sellers to post fake reviews, adding to the U.S. tech giants' legal woes across the Atlantic. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority announced an in-depth investigation into the possibility that the mega-retailer and search engine ran afoul of consumer law by taking "insufficient action" to protect shoppers from fabricated user posts. Part of the inquiry focuses on alleged payments for five-star reviews. The watchdog opened an initial probe of fake reviews more broadly in May 2020, and Friday's action signals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS