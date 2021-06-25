Apple Loses 2nd Round In Fight To Invalidate 3G, 4G Patents

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Friday that Apple Inc. had infringed a valid and essential patent for wireless broadband communication, the second trial defeat in multi-patent litigation brought by subsidiaries of a patent manager against the technology giant. Judge Richard Meade rejected Apple's contention at the High Court that the patent at issue — for a mechanism for continuous transmission within a so-called Long-Term Evolution network — did not disclose a novel invention. The judge also rebuffed an argument made by Apple in its defense, that concerns about declarations of essentiality made by the patent's original owner, Ericsson, prevented the subsidiaries of PanOptis from...

