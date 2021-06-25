Reed Smith Sues DHS Over Docs In Greyhound Search Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP is suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection in D.C. federal court, looking to force the agencies to respond to its request for documents relating to a separate suit over agents' search of a Greyhound bus. According to the complaint filed Thursday, Reed Smith's Freedom of Information Act request was filed on April 16 and is related to the state of Washington's suit against Greyhound filed last April, in which Reed Smith is representing Greyhound. In that suit, the state alleged Greyhound violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act and Washington Law Against Discrimination...

