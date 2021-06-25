Texas Supreme Court Trims Facebook Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday trimmed claims brought by a trio of Jane Does that alleges Facebook provided an unrestricted platform for predators to exploit, extort and recruit children into the sex trade, but allowed their state law human trafficking claim to proceed to trial. The state's high court did agree with the social networking site that the common-law claims brought against it for negligence, gross negligence, negligent undertaking and products liability must be dismissed pursuant to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The CDA bars holding internet platforms accountable for the words or actions of users, but holding...

