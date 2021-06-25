Patients Defend Landmark Win Over UnitedHealth In 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A massive class of patients for whom a UnitedHealth Group Inc. unit refused to cover mental health or addiction treatment has asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold its monumental win against the company, which required the insurer to rewrite its coverage guidelines and reprocess 67,000 insurance claims. In briefs filed Thursday and Friday, the patients argued that a California federal judge didn't overstep his boundaries by ordering United Behavioral Health to conduct this large-scale claim reprocessing, saying the Employee Retirement Income Security Act allows for such an outcome to litigation. "There is no textual basis for limiting ERISA claims to monetary...

