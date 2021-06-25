Communications Co. Settles Kickback Claims For $12.8M

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Level 3 Communications has agreed to pay nearly $12.8 million in connection with an alleged government contract kickback scheme, also settling allegations that it obtained competitive bid information and lied about its compliance with woman-owned small business subcontracting requirements, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced Friday. According to prosecutors, the settlement resolves claims under the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Procurement Integrity Act, all of which arose in connection with a lawsuit filed by a former Level 3 employee under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act. "Kickbacks paid in connection with...

