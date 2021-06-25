Insurer Says Jet's Pizza Not Covered In Finger Scan BIPA Row

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based insurer has asked a state court judge to declare that it has no duty to defend Jet's Pizza against a former employee's accusation that the chain enforces timekeeping practices that violate its Illinois workers' biometric privacy rights. Country Mutual Insurance Co. claimed on June 21 that Jet's America Inc. isn't entitled to defense in former employee Robert McDonald's underlying Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuit because it only insures JTS Arlington Pizza Inc., the franchise for which McDonald worked, and the policy limits coverage for Jet's to liabilities stemming from its role as a franchise grantor. Since McDonald's underlying suit...

