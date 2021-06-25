2nd Circ. Upholds Harsh Sanctions Against 'Copyright Troll'

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld part of a harsh sanctions order against a New York attorney labeled a "copyright troll," citing repeated lies to a federal judge and a "pattern of misconduct." Richard Liebowitz had argued that the terms of the punishment order — it required him to file the scathing opinion in courthouses around the country — were unfairly onerous, but the appeals court said it was clearly justified by his behavior. "Liebowitz's misconduct in this case –– including violating multiple court orders, repeatedly lying to the court, and filing a complaint with a false allegation –– justify the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS