Texas Law Could Curtail Huge Trucking Crash Verdicts

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A new Texas law setting a number of procedural hurdles for commercial trucking crash cases could cause a steep drop in so-called runaway verdicts that the trucking lobby claims have plagued Lone Star State courtrooms in recent years, according to attorneys. H.B. 19 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 16 and will go into effect Sept. 1. The law imposes a two-phase trial for negligence suits brought against commercial motor vehicle companies operating in Texas. The first phase of a trial would be conducted solely to determine liability. Evidence regarding whether a transportation company flouted federal motor...

