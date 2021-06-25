7th Circ. Rejects Antitrust Claims In Milwaukee Towing Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel refused to revive an antitrust suit against Milwaukee, Wisconsin, alleging a contract the city has with a recycling company illegally restricts the operations of competitors. The panel on Thursday unanimously upheld a lower court and said a contract between the city and Miller Compressing Co. did not constitute bid-rigging or horizontal price fixing and is, therefore, not an outright violation of the Sherman Act. In addition, the panel said the plaintiffs forfeited other arguments against the contract implemented initially in 2003 by not raising them on appeal and that the lower court didn't misstep when it dismissed...

