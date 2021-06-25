Dodge Hit With Suit Alleging A Defect In Its Muscle Cars

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The high-performance Hellcat and Demon editions of Dodge's Chargers and Challengers are allegedly hell on their own wheels, according to a putative class action filed Thursday in Delaware that claims the muscle cars are cursed with weak rear differentials that explode during typical use. A group of car owners says the manufacturer's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, advertises the cars as racetrack-grade but failed to design vehicles or replacement parts that could handle their souped-up engines, leaving imperiled owners with steep repair bills and a lower Bluebook value. "FCA equipped these vehicles with high horsepower engines and marketed the vehicles as...

