Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dodge Hit With Suit Alleging A Defect In Its Muscle Cars

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The high-performance Hellcat and Demon editions of Dodge's Chargers and Challengers are allegedly hell on their own wheels, according to a putative class action filed Thursday in Delaware that claims the muscle cars are cursed with weak rear differentials that explode during typical use.

A group of car owners says the manufacturer's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, advertises the cars as racetrack-grade but failed to design vehicles or replacement parts that could handle their souped-up engines, leaving imperiled owners with steep repair bills and a lower Bluebook value.

"FCA equipped these vehicles with high horsepower engines and marketed the vehicles as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!