NYC Council May Permanently Cap Food Delivery App Fees

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- New York City Council members this week will introduce an amended bill that looks to permanently cap how much online food ordering apps such as Grubhub and DoorDash can charge restaurants for their services, proposing to place an overall limit of 20% on deliveries and other fees. Members Francisco P. Moya, D-Queens, and Mark Gjonaj, D-The Bronx, are introducing the bill Thursday before the council's Committee on Small Business as a followup to the original bill put into place when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The new bill amends the existing law beyond a state of emergency period, when the...

