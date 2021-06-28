Managing Risk After SEC's Cyber Enforcement Action

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a stunning salvo across the bows of public companies with its announcement of civil monetary penalties and a cease-and-desist order against First American Financial Corp. for deficient disclosure controls and procedures related to cybersecurity risks.[1] Combined with the New York State Department of Financial Services' first-ever charges for violating DFS' Cybersecurity Regulations,[2] First American has been battling regulators on multiple fronts for the same cybersecurity risk management failure. In addition to the regulatory front, the DFS action formed the basis of a shareholders' derivative suit against First American and its board of directors,[3] as...

