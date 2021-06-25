Wyndham Vacation Settles 'Timeshare Exit' Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Wyndham Vacation has told a Florida federal court that it has settled its suit against Reed Hein & Associates LLC over an alleged scheme to persuade timeshare owners to default on their contracts, saying it has resolved all claims asserted against the "timeshare exit" firm. Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. on Thursday filed a single-page settlement notice as well as a joint motion for entry of a final permanent injunction with Reed Hein, which does business as Timeshare Exit Team. The two sides said they reached a confidential settlement agreement to resolve the suit's claims and asked the court to enter a...

