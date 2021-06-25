Israeli Trader Pleads Guilty In Insider Trading Ring

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Israeli citizen involved in a sprawling insider trading ring pled guilty to one count of securities fraud on Friday before a New York magistrate judge after being extradited from Switzerland, federal prosecutors announced. Prosecutors unsealed their 15-count indictment charging Dov Malnik, 43, and Tomer Feingold, 42, with trading off of insider information and gaining millions of dollars in illegal profit from those trades. Malnik, who pled guilty on Friday, was arrested in Switzerland in October and was extradited on June 10. Malnik's sentencing will take place at a later date, according to prosecutors. Feingold also faces a slew of charges...

