Kona Coffee Farmers' Attys Earn $5.6M Fee For $51M Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday finalized a $51 million settlement plan plus $5.6 million in attorney fees in a suit by Hawaiian farmers accusing retailers of selling regular coffee under the name "Kona." U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik approved a cash settlement of $13.1 million to the Kona growers and an injunctive provision requiring labeling standards for coffee retailers that are projected to generate $37.9 million in revenue for the growers over five years. Those figures are based on an expert analysis submitted by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Karr Tuttle Campbell, which represented the growers. Judge...

