3 Pharmacies Cut From NY Opioid Trial, CVS Reaches Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid have been severed from New York state and two Long Island counties' swiftly approaching opioid trial, a spokesman for plaintiffs firm Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC told Law360 on Friday, while a CVS representative confirmed the counties had reached a deal with the pharmacy. The CVS representative did not state the amount of the deal with Suffolk and Nassau counties but said the settlement reflected the company's position that "opioid prescriptions are written by doctors, not pharmacists, and that opioid medications are made and marketed by manufacturers, not pharmacies." "We will continue to vigorously defend against other...

